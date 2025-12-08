Technical Developer (Fashion Talent pool)

For a global client in the fashion industry based in Amsterdam, we are looking for Technical Developers for all product groups. Please note this is not an active vacancy. We’re building a talent pool for future Technical Developer roles at a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand.

As a Technical Developer, you will work collaboratively with various department, utilizing your knowledge in pattern cutting and technical construction. By developing products that meet market demands, sustainability goals, and brand values, you will play a key role in shaping the future of fashion. Join our talent pool and be first in line for exciting opportunities!

The Team:

The Technical Development team develops and delivers both innovative and sustainable products for the brand. They are responsible for the end-to-end technical development of the product, from initial concept through to physical garments, pioneering high quality & product excellence, as well as delivering on company & divisional KPI’s.

Role and Responsibilities:

Pattern cutting, using both traditional methods and digital tools.

Lead fit meetings, record and communicate changes internally and externally, and ensure adherence to critical paths for on-time seasonal development and production.

Achieve technical KPIs, including fit improvement, grading projects, reduced overdevelopment, and enhanced quality, in partnership with the other teams.

Carry out information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management).

Deliver improved, approved patterns/blocks with graded specifications for seasonal lines.

Finalize approved blocks with updated technical files, upload to shared systems, and provide an accessible, clearly labeled pattern/block library and overview document.

Update new blocks in PLM with global fit grading, link to seasonal styles, and maintain complete, accurate, and timely system data.

Carry out research & development.

The Ideal Candidate: