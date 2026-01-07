QA Specialist

Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.