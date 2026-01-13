Join a dynamic Product Development team where innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability come together to bring digital-first concepts to life. As Product Developer Constructed Wovens & Flatknits, you will play a key role across the full development lifecycle—from proto to production—ensuring high-quality products that reflect the brand DNA while meeting commercial and sustainability goals. Working closely with Design, Merchandising, Supply Value Chain, and global stakeholders, this role offers the opportunity to influence product quality, margins, and on-time delivery in a fast-paced, international environment.

The Department & Team

The Product Development team is focused on creating digital first product throughout the product development lifecycle; from proto to production. The team is responsible for the development of the product, from initial concept through to physical and digital garments, delivering high quality, innovative and sustainable products while delivering on company & divisional KPI’s. The department closely collaborates with other product development divisions to align processes and partners with a number of stakeholders: design & merchandising, through to supply value chain, buying & planning and global teams. This role plays an intricate part in delivering the brand DNA.



The Position

The Product Developer Constructed Wovens and Flatknits is responsible for product management throughout the development process. This entails attending key meetings (e.g. raw materials meeting, proto review, final price meeting, SMS review), and advising on possible improvements of product and margins, to handover for production. The Product Developer liaises with Design & Merchandising for product development initiatives to foster innovation, sustainability to ensure competitive price points and provide call-outs regarding quality risks to the product.

Key Responsibilities

Research & development: achieve product-category specific KPIs (e.g. margins, sustainability, innovation, overdevelopment and on-time SMS delivery).

Information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (e.g. BOM, prices).

Send vendor request for proto and SMS to vendors/Supply Value Chain and accountable for on time delivery of samples according to calendar deadlines.

Set target FOB prices and negotiate with Direct Vendors and supply value chain to achieve margins, as set by Product Merchandising.

Review lead times of fabrics and trims/ possible lead times with supply value chain, B&P, and discuss allocations accordingly.

Liaise with Central Quality Assurance regarding any quality issues.

Ad hoc tasks such as sample organizing, meeting preparation, analysis and reporting.



The Ideal Candidate

3-5 years of experience minimum

A bachelor/master’s degree in fashion, clothing or textiles or equivalent experience in fashion, clothing or textiles industry

Product knowledge of apparel preferably within relevant category including PD process

Knowledge in fabrics/trims quality and color approval

Effective communication skills: inclusive team player, interdepartmental collaboration

Ability to solve straight forward problems following standard procedures

Able to work in a highly productive, fast paced environment with a hands-on approach

High data integrity

Self-driven, pragmatic and business mind set

Embodies values of accountability, partnership & integrity

Good command of written & spoken English

What you can expect from our client: