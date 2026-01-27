Account Executive - French Speaker

Do you want a role where commercial work truly makes a difference worldwide? In this Account Executive position in Amsterdam, you support healthcare organisations globally. You work in an international environment with short lines and clear responsibilities. Your work directly helps improve access to essential medicines. Here, impact and professionalism go hand in hand.

Your job as an Account Executive

As an Account Executive, you are responsible for managing the full Quote-to-Cash process for international customers. You ensure orders are handled accurately, on time, and according to agreed service levels. You work closely with customers and internal teams to keep processes running smoothly. You actively spot risks in the order flow and suggest practical improvements. Within this role, you contribute to customer satisfaction and operational excellence through the:

preparing and submitting quotations correctly and on time;

following up on quotations in line with agreed service levels;

managing sales orders according to customer requirements;

selecting the correct route-to-market based on internal guidelines;

supporting upselling opportunities where appropriate.

Your workplace

You join a diverse and international team based in Amsterdam. Your colleagues work across sales, supply chain, and customer service functions. The team values cooperation, open communication, and shared responsibility. You report directly to the Area Manager and work as part of an international Account Executive team. The organisation offers a professional and inclusive working environment. People are encouraged to share ideas, take ownership, and support each other. Successes are celebrated together, while integrity and reliability guide daily work.

What do you bring to the table?

In this role, accuracy and planning skills are essential because you manage complex international orders. Clear communication is important, as you work with multiple stakeholders worldwide. You remain calm under pressure and make well-considered decisions. For this position, you bring the following requirements:

MBO+ level of education in account management, logistics, supply chain, or economics;

at least 2 years of experience in a similar international role;

strong Excel skills;

experience working with ERP systems;

fluent written and spoken English;

intermediate to advanced knowledge of French.

What’s in it for you?

You work in a mission-driven organisation with a clear international impact. In return for your commitment, you can count on: