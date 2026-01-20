Manager for Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing

Are you passionate about shaping global brand storytelling through talent and culture? As Manager, Entertainment & Influencer Marketing, you will lead high-impact global talent strategies for a global leading brand based in Amsterdam, bringing iconic partnerships to life across fashion, entertainment, and sports—while inspiring consumers worldwide. Deadline to apply for this position is Wednesday 21 January at 12:00.

The Department and Team

The Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing (EIM) team, part of the Global Consumer Engagement function, is responsible for shaping and delivering all global EIM strategies across both brands. The team plays a central role in driving brand impact through talent and influencer partnerships.

Key responsibilities include:

Defining a clear, strategic vision for global talent casting and engagement, enabling full-funnel activation of partners across always-on campaigns, events, PR, lifestyle social content, and conversion-driven initiatives.

Delivering impactful and integrated talent activations at global brand moments, including hospitality and styling, to strengthen brand and product desirability among both talent and consumers.

Providing seasonal product direction for campaigns and activations that aligns with commercial priorities, including packaging and styling briefs that establish a consistent global brand framework and elevate product storytelling through talent partnerships.

Way of Working

The Entertainment & Influencer Marketing (EIM) team shapes the brand’s global narrative through talent across fashion, art, music, entertainment, and sports. By connecting people, products, and culturally relevant moments, the team drives meaningful consumer engagement.

Partnering closely with global, regional, and licensee teams, EIM ensures talent strategies are culturally impactful and consistently activated across markets. Leveraging expertise in talent scouting, relationship management, sponsorships, and content creation, the team delivers end-to-end, integrated talent partnerships—from identification and negotiation to campaigns, events, content, and performance tracking.

At the core of every partnership is a relationship-led approach, focused on creating lasting value for both the brand and its talent.

The Position

The Manager, Entertainment & Influencer Marketing (EIM) leads the execution of the brand’s global external storytelling. As part of the Global EIM team, this role delivers seasonal and always-on EIM strategies, with a strong focus on sponsorships and licensee partnerships.

The Manager oversees global talent and influencer relationships, supports high-impact brand events, and ensures all activations reflect the brand’s DNA. Working closely with marketing and EIM teams, this role brings strategy to life to inspire consumers and drive business results, reporting into the Senior Manager, Global EIM.

Key Responsibilities

Drive consistent global storytelling through clear guidelines for talent selection, seeding, paid partnerships, and long-term relationships.

Translate global brand vision into scalable EIM strategies, toolkits, and talent frameworks across regions, licensees, and sports partnerships.

Build and manage global talent journeys that elevate brand storytelling across categories and markets.

Lead EIM alignment with licensee partners, reviewing and approving talent proposals and elevating them to a 360°, always-on approach.

Create global talent briefs, strategy decks, and provide creative and production direction to support seasonal storytelling and hero campaigns.

Support talent strategy and execution for major global moments and events, including on-the-ground talent management when required.

Develop and apply global analytics frameworks, KPIs, and insights to optimize talent performance and inform senior leadership.

The Ideal Candidate



5–7 years of experience in influencer or Entertainment & Influencer Marketing, with a proven track record of delivering successful global campaigns; experience with licensees or sports marketing is a plus.

Strong experience developing global guidelines, toolkits, and scalable frameworks across multiple markets.

Deep understanding of how talent integrates into a global brand ecosystem across channels and regions.

Excellent communication and storytelling skills, with a strategic, creative, and detail-oriented mindset.

Well-connected within the global fashion, media, and influencer landscape, with the ability to build and leverage strong talent relationships.

Proven ability to collaborate cross-functionally, manage multiple priorities, and perform effectively in fast-paced or high-pressure environments.

Fluent in English (additional languages are a plus) and able to work on campus 4 days per week.

What you can expect from our client: