Product Analytics Intern
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. We're looking for a Product Analytics Intern who is ready to dive deep into our data and help us understand exactly how our users interact with our product. You'll be the key to ensuring that as we evolve, we're making the right decisions based on data, not assumptions. Your work will help us improve the features our users love and rely on every single day. As our Product Analytics Intern, you will play a critical role in our product's success. You'll ensure our usage data is correctly captured, analyzed, and transformed into actionable insights that drive better decision-making and create a product experience that is smooth, relevant, and trustworthy.
Take ownership
Use your SQL and Python skills to prepare, clean, and join disparate datasets, enabling the Analytics team to get insights faster.
Conduct in-depth analyses of user behavior and assess customer quality for different acquisition cohorts, translating complex data into a clear story.
Deliver actionable, data-driven recommendations to product owners and other stakeholders that directly influence product strategy, feature development, and the overall user experience.
Requirements
Entry-level proficiency in SQL and Python.
Demonstrated ability to apply data analysis to solve business or commercial challenges, shown through past projects.
An interest in Fintech products and a passion for understanding how technology can solve financial problems.
A curiosity about AI and its potential applications in analytics and product development.
Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively in a global team.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
