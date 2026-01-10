Product Analytics Intern

Entry-level proficiency in SQL and Python.

Demonstrated ability to apply data analysis to solve business or commercial challenges, shown through past projects.

An interest in Fintech products and a passion for understanding how technology can solve financial problems.

A curiosity about AI and its potential applications in analytics and product development.

Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively in a global team.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.