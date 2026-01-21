Software Engineer

Are you passionate about complex data correlation and monitoring large application landscape to empower Swisscom with valuable insights and ensure the stability of the vital IT-Processes?

As a DevOps enthusiast, you enjoy working in our multidisciplinary DevOps team.

We are looking for a motivated and experienced Software Developer with a focus on Java and Spring Boot to strengthen our dynamic development team. In this role, you will work on the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions and continuously advance your skills.

What you move

Your job is to transform data into useful insights by developing an end-to-end monitoring solution for Swisscom, backed by a state-of-the-art Big Data technology stack. Collecting, merging and analysing data streams from dozens of systems efficiently and in real-time expands your field of work. As a DevOps enthusiast, you will implement and operate your containerised microservices in our private and public clouds and strive for relentless improvements in performance and availability.