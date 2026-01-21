Software Engineer
About this role
Software Engineer
Are you passionate about complex data correlation and monitoring large application landscape to empower Swisscom with valuable insights and ensure the stability of the vital IT-Processes?
As a DevOps enthusiast, you enjoy working in our multidisciplinary DevOps team.
We are looking for a motivated and experienced Software Developer with a focus on Java and Spring Boot to strengthen our dynamic development team. In this role, you will work on the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions and continuously advance your skills.
What you move
Your job is to transform data into useful insights by developing an end-to-end monitoring solution for Swisscom, backed by a state-of-the-art Big Data technology stack. Collecting, merging and analysing data streams from dozens of systems efficiently and in real-time expands your field of work. As a DevOps enthusiast, you will implement and operate your containerised microservices in our private and public clouds and strive for relentless improvements in performance and availability.
Requirements
Degree in computer science or equivalent work experience
Backend Developer with experience in Spring Boot and the Spring Framework, along with extensive experience in designing and implementing Microservices architectures.
Proficient in Kafka for developing Event-Driven architectures, as well as extensive experience in developing RESTful APIs.
Understanding of Big Data technologies and frameworks such as Kafka
Experience in programming streaming pipelines and real-time data processing.
Working knowledge with traditional SQL or NoSQL (Mongo, Elastic) databases
Enthusiastic and flexible self-starter with a desire to learn
Machine learning and Kubernetes knowledge is a plus
Open and proactive mindset with a passion for continuous improvement
Proficiency in English
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance