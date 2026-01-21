Senior Cloud Data Engineer - Temp-to-perm

Bridge the gap between operational technology and high-end data solutions. As a Senior Cloud Data Engineer, you will build the foundation that transforms millions of data points from the power grid into strategic insights. Working within an innovative, multidisciplinary team, you will realize the technology needed for data-driven grid management. Your expertise in cloud-native infrastructures directly contributes to optimizing and expanding the national energy network.

In this role, you act as the vital technical link within a team of data engineers and low-code developers. You are responsible for designing, migrating, and maintaining scalable cloud environments essential for processing asset sensor data. You will implement modern CI/CD pipelines, manage container-based solutions, and use Infrastructure-as-Code to establish a robust tech stack. Collaborating with international colleagues, you will lead the transition to new technologies and elevate data quality to the next level within a DevOps culture.



Design and migrate applications to modern cloud architectures (AWS) within a data-intensive environment.



Set up and manage Docker/Kubernetes environments and automated CI/CD pipelines.



Develop and maintain infrastructure components using Terraform or comparable IaC tooling.



Realize and optimize complex ETL/ELT processes for integrating sensor data into Snowflake.



Actively contribute to Agile/SAFe methodologies and proactively share knowledge within the team.



A temp-to-perm position in Den Bosch for 32-40 hours per week. You will start on a one year flex contract via us, after which you will become a permanent employee with this client. Salary for this position is between €6500 - 7500 per month, depending on skills and experience.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.