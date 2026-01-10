Mechanical or Electrical Support Engineer | Multilingual
Posted on January 10, 2026
Hoofddorp
Danish, Dutch
Posted on January 10, 2026
About this role
Our client is is looking for a candidate with the following engineering background:
As part of the Technical Support team, employees will join a multicultural team providing first-line, remote technical support to customers, as well as the company's customer service and sales departments. Employees will gain experience across a variety of industries by providing technical assistance and solving complex problems.
Key Responsibilities:
- Mechanical Engineer
- Mechatronics
- Electrical
- Industrial
- Automation
- French
- Spanish
- German
- Dutch
- Turkish
- Scandinavian languages
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide expert remote technical support and troubleshooting for French-speaking clients.
- Make industry-specific product recommendations to meet unique customer needs.
- Conduct technical evaluations of conveyor systems and suggest improvements.
- Deliver engaging technical presentations via remote technologies.
- Offer technical training to colleagues and customers.
- Research and compile technical data to support customer inquiries.
- Create detailed Bill of Materials for various projects.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of tools and technical documentation.
Requirements
- Fluent in English + a C2 level of either language :
- French
- Spanish
- German
- Dutch
- Turkish
- Engineering Degree/background (Mechanical, Mechatronics, Industrial, Electrical, Automation)
- You are based in the Netherlands with full living /working permits arranged/ no sponsorhip possibilites.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience in industrial sales/support or equipment specification is highly desirable.
- Strong mechanical aptitude with the ability to explain complex concepts clearly.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and logical thinking.
- Proficiency with MS Office applications.
- Experience with 2D and 3D CAD software is a plus.
- Familiarity with CRM software is a plus.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a international company in the manufacturing sector.
Application Procedure
