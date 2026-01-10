Mechanical or Electrical Support Engineer | Multilingual

Mechanical or Electrical Support Engineer | Multilingual

Posted on January 10, 2026
Hoofddorp
Danish, Dutch
Posted on January 10, 2026

About this role

Our client is is looking for a candidate with the following engineering background:
  • Mechanical Engineer
  • Mechatronics
  • Electrical
  • Industrial
  • Automation
Who is fluent in English and speaks any of these languages on a C2 level:
  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Dutch
  • Turkish
  • Scandinavian languages

As part of the Technical Support team, employees will join a multicultural team providing first-line, remote technical support to customers, as well as the company's customer service and sales departments. Employees will gain experience across a variety of industries by providing technical assistance and solving complex problems.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Provide expert remote technical support and troubleshooting for French-speaking clients.
  • Make industry-specific product recommendations to meet unique customer needs.
  • Conduct technical evaluations of conveyor systems and suggest improvements.
  • Deliver engaging technical presentations via remote technologies.
  • Offer technical training to colleagues and customers.
  • Research and compile technical data to support customer inquiries.
  • Create detailed Bill of Materials for various projects.
  • Contribute to the development and maintenance of tools and technical documentation.

Requirements


  • Fluent in English + a C2 level of either language :

  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Dutch
  • Turkish

  • Engineering Degree/background (Mechanical, Mechatronics, Industrial, Electrical, Automation)
  • You are based in the Netherlands with full living /working permits arranged/ no sponsorhip possibilites.
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Experience in industrial sales/support or equipment specification is highly desirable.
  • Strong mechanical aptitude with the ability to explain complex concepts clearly.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and logical thinking.
  • Proficiency with MS Office applications.
  • Experience with 2D and 3D CAD software is a plus.
  • Familiarity with CRM software is a plus.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
A service-minded, team-player attitude with a sense of ownership and self-management.

Salary

€3500-€4000 per month

The company

Our client is a international company in the manufacturing sector.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Technical Support Engineer | - French or Spanish Speaking
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
Senior Data Analyst
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Android Developer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position