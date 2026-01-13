Information Security Specialist

Posted on January 13, 2026
Amsterdam
English
About this role

Are you an experienced Information Security Specialist that is available shortly for a new challenge? Do you also bring experience with IAM, audit processes, and compliance frameworks? Then this challenge might be just for you!


We are looking for a skilled and motivated Information Security Specialist to join the IT & Operations Division. In this role, you will play a key part in strengthening our information security landscape and ensuring compliance with internal and external standards. You will collaborate across departments, manage key security processes, and help drive a security-first culture throughout the organization.



  • Maintain and develop policies and procedures related to ICT and security processes;

  • Execute and manage Identity and Access Management (IAM) processes, including access request approvals and rights reviews;

  • Conduct Business Impact Analyses, Security Risk Assessments, and Supplier Risk Assessments;

  • Coordinate internal and external ICT audits, security audits, and penetration tests (including phishing simulations);

  • Manage relationships with IT and security service providers;

  • Monitor and follow up on issues and findings from audits and penetration tests;

  • Ensure ICT and security compliance with legal and contractual requirements;

  • Conduct gap analyses related to ICT and security compliance.

We offer a salary between €5000 up to €5,945 based on a 37.5-hour workweek. Next to that you the package includes a 13th-month payment and holiday allowance. The final salary will depend on your experience and age. In addition, you arebe eligible for an performance bonus between 6% up to 10%, payable in July at the full discretion of the employer. The initial contract is for one year, with the intention to extend to an indefinite term. You will also enjoy 30 days of holiday annually. The start date is as soon as possible.


How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Salary

EUR 6000
