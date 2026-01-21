HR Manager | Part-Time | English | Almere Area

Posted on January 21, 2026
Almere
English
About this role

Our client is a global supplier and manufacturer of optical networking equipment as well as a reseller of refurbished networking devices (routers & switches). The HR Manager will be responsible for overseeing and executing all aspects of the Human Resources function, including recruitment, employee relations, performance management, compliance, and strategic HR initiatives. The role involves ensuring that HR practices align with company objectives and contribute to a positive, compliant, and high-performing workplace. The ideal candidate is a strong communicator, a strategic thinker, and a trusted partner to management and employees alike.




  • HR Leadership and Strategy

  • Recruitment and Onboarding

  • Employee Relations

  • HR Compliance

  • Training and Development

  • HR Projects and Reporting

  • Job Profile and Structure Maintenance



Essential Skills:



  • Leadership: Strong leadership and decision-making abilities.

  • Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills at all levels.

  • Strategic Thinking: Ability to translate business goals into actionable HR strategies.

  • Problem-Solving: Analytical and solution-focused mindset.

  • Organization: Excellent planning and prioritization skills in a fast-paced environment.


Essential Competencies:



  • Confidentiality: Uphold the highest level of discretion with sensitive information.

  • Integrity: Demonstrate professionalism and ethical judgment.

  • Influence: Ability to guide, persuade, and support others effectively.

  • Adaptability: Flexibility in responding to changing business needs.

  • Collaboration: Promote teamwork and partnership across all departments.

  • Proactivity: Take initiative to anticipate needs and drive continuous improvement.


What's in it for you:



  • Fast growing, and dynamic work atmosphere.

  • Multi-cultural and diverse environment with great colleagues.

  • Generous rewards.

  • Good prospects for the future.

  • Great office & office location with easy access to Almere City or Amsterdam.

  • Company events.

  • 26 days vacation with the option to build up to 30 days per year.

  • Defined contribution company pension plan.

  • Annual % bonus.

  • Starting salary: range of €3,500 to €4,500 gross per month (full-time status, excl. 8% vacation build-up).

