Banquet Supervisor - Hotel and Congress Center

Posted on January 26, 2026
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
About this role

In this role, you'll manage the team operationally, monitor scheduling, and ensure flawless service. A strong focus is on events and meetings and a bird's-eye view and communication are crucial.


In short, you'll be responsible for:



  • Overseeing the general operations of the hotel's F&B department;

  • Managing and coaching your team;

  • Improving the department where necessary;

  • Monitoring and complying with all processes and HACCP regulations;

  • Resource management, including training new employees, creating schedules, and conducting performance reviews.

The salary offered for this position is between €2500 and €2700 based on a 38-hour workweek and experience. There are also attractive benefits, which I'd be happy to discuss in a personal conversation.


What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

Salary

EUR 2700
