Junior Accountant - Financial Associate | English
Amsterdam
About this role
Please read through the job descriptions and requirements before you apply the position.
Your daily responsibilities:
- Responsible for day to day bookkeeping multi-currency entities
- Providing financial information to management by researching and analyzing accounting data; preparing reports
- Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information
- Preparing management accounts and annual accounts
- Preparing information needed for audit and providing information to auditors
- Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
- Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
- Guides accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions
- Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements
- Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
- Receiving and replying to incoming e-mails and correspondence
- Analyzing and interpretation of contracts
Requirements
- Fluency in English (written and spoken)
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- No 9-5 mentality
- Must be able to work in a small team and independently
- 0-1 years of accounting work experience
- Diploma in accounting/ finance is a must
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office, especially with Excel, Exact and Access.
- Experience with finance software
- Experience with handling data in excel with pivot tables
- Interested in background of financial transactions and business itself
- Must be well organized and have ability to work accurately with figure
- Ability to work under tight timelines and pressure and to multitask when required
- Ability to work independent
- Must have reporting skills, attention to detail, deadline-oriented, confidentiality, time management, data entry management
Salary
€2500-€2800 per month
The company
Our client is a small company which is located in the heart of Amsterdam. The team has max. 5 team members. The environment is international. The company is in the music industry. English is the internal communication language.
