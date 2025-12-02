Welder Rotterdam

As an LSO Welder, your role will focus on performing high-quality welds on large steel plates, weighing up to 42 tons and measuring up to 27 meters long. You’ll work with advanced automated systems, ensuring high precision and consistency in every weld. The equipment allows you to work with high current levels, enabling deep welds and large melt rates. This setup also ensures you can work at high speeds without sacrificing quality.

Safety is a top priority. Before each task, you’ll ensure all proper protective equipment is worn and perform necessary checks. You will then configure your equipment according to the prescribed settings, adhering to strict guidelines for optimal results. Throughout the welding process, you’ll continuously monitor and maintain the quality of your work.

Job requirements

Passion for Welding and Metalworking: You have a strong passion for welding and metal fabrication, with a commitment to achieving precision in every task. You take pride in your work and enjoy tackling challenging projects where quality and safety are paramount.

Attention to Detail: You have a sharp eye for detail and are dedicated to delivering flawless welds on large-scale, critical components. Your work ensures that the highest standards are consistently met.

Willingness to Learn: You are eager to expand your skills and find it exciting to work with advanced welding techniques, such as Submerged Arc Welding (SAW). While prior experience in MIG/MAG welding or similar certifications is beneficial, your enthusiasm and commitment to learning are most important.

Team Player with Flexibility: You are adaptable and comfortable working in a 3‑shift schedule, collaborating with a team that values safety and efficiency.

Commitment to Growth: You are open to continuous development and growth within an innovative and fast‑evolving industry.

Contributing to the Energy Transition: Your dedication to your craft directly contributes to the creation of high‑quality offshore wind foundations, playing a crucial role in the global transition to renewable energy.

Company profile

Our client is an independent, Rotterdam‑based company and a market leader in the development and production of thick‑walled welded tubular constructions for the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as for foundations used in the offshore wind turbine industry across Europe.

With approximately 325 permanent and flexible employees, the company distinguishes itself by consistently delivering a wide variety of products within precise tolerances and agreed delivery times. The work is characterized by a strong project‑based approach.

Key markets include: Offshore wind farms.