Technical Operator – Advanced Packaging Eindhoven

Technical Operator – Advanced Packaging Eindhoven

Posted on September 15, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 15, 2026

About this role

Are you someone who enjoys working with your hands and has an exceptional eye for detail? Do you have experience working with small electronic components, precision tools or delicate technical assemblies?

For our client in Eindhoven, we are looking for a Technical Operator – Advanced Packaging. In this role, you will work in a clean room environment where advanced technical products are assembled using highly precise and delicate components.

This is a fine-mechanical and electronic assembly position where accuracy is essential. You will work with very small components and follow detailed assembly procedures to ensure that every part is positioned correctly before the product moves into an automated soldering process.

Although the soldering itself is automated, your role is crucial. You will prepare and place components accurately, monitor the process and carry out visual and quality checks to ensure the final product meets the required standards.

What will you do?

  • Assemble advanced technical products using very small and delicate electronic components.
  • Position and handle components with a high level of precision.
  • Follow detailed work instructions, assembly procedures and quality requirements.
  • Use precision tools and equipment during the assembly process.
  • Prepare products and components for automated soldering processes.
  • Monitor the automated soldering process and identify potential issues.
  • Perform visual inspections and quality checks on assembled products.
  • Ensure components are correctly positioned and properly assembled.
  • Work according to clean room procedures and safety and quality standards.
  • Collaborate with colleagues to continuously improve the assembly process.
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