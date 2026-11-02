Linguist Project Manager | C2 level English
Posted on November 2, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on November 2, 2026
About this role
Candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, within reasonable commuting distance of Rotterdam, as the role requires regular at site attendance. Candidates are expected to have a valid work permit, visa sponsorship is not available for this position.
Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
In the role of Linguist Project Manager, you will be responsible for the following:
- Support project management team in the R&D projects
- Internal and external communication
- Handling and tracking incoming requests
- Linguistic assessment and comparison of products for quality and consistency
- Conduct research, report conclusions to project management team and execute decisions
- Project administration: keeping action lists and monitoring deadlines, updates to customers, administration in management systems
- Quality management: performing quality checks and guaranteeing the quality of the (translation) processes
Competencies:
- Passionate for languages
- Someone with an eye for details and structured
- Handles stressful situations with tact
- Flexible - good at handling ad hoc tasks quickly and professionally
- Strong communicator, both written and verbal
- Ability to work well in a team as well as work independently
- Initiator, proactive: good judgment and decisive work attitude. You know when to provide feedback and tune in. You have the guts to take on seemingly impossible challenges.
- Excellent time management skills
- Stakeholder management
This role will begin with a 24-hour work week for the first 6-8 months, depending on seniority. After this initial period, the work week will increase to 32 hours (not fulltime). Start February 2027, or earlier.
Requirements
- Bachelor or Masters in Linguistics
- C2 level English (flawless ability in speaking and writing)
- At least 3 years of experience working as a linguist, preferably at a translation agency
- Experience with project management
- Experience in quality control
- Experience with proofreading documentation
- Experience with digital comparison techniques
- Experience with translations
- Command of another language is an advantage (oral/written)
- Salesforce and M-Files experience is a plus
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
This organization exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating, and performing scientific research. Their focus is on developing instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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