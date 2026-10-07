Senior Customer Service Manager
Posted on October 7, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on October 7, 2026
About this role
As Senior Customer Service Manager, you will combine hands-on leadership with the opportunity to improve how a growing international service team operates. You will create an environment where colleagues feel supported, understand what is expected of them and have the confidence to deliver attentive, personalised customer care.Working alongside another Customer Service Manager and reporting to the Director of Strategy and Operations, you will support an Amsterdam-based department growing towards approximately 50–55 colleagues. You will also coordinate with international customer service colleagues and retail stakeholders.This role offers scope to put your experience into practice: coaching people, improving existing systems and introducing smarter ways of working while preserving the personal attention customers expect from a premium brand.
Your responsibilities will include:
Your responsibilities will include:
- Lead, coach and motivate the team through regular individual conversations, team meetings and clear performance expectations.
- Support the onboarding and development of new colleagues, building a positive and consistent team culture during a period of growth and change.
- Translate customer service objectives into practical plans and KPIs, balancing customer satisfaction, service quality and operational efficiency.
- Review existing workflows, CRM tools and service processes, identifying opportunities for improvement and thoughtful automation.
- Use performance data and customer feedback to identify trends, improve the customer journey and report actionable insights to stakeholders.
- Collaborate with Product, Engineering, Retail Operations and international teams to resolve issues and deliver a consistent service experience.
- Take ownership of escalations and high-priority customer matters, supporting the team in finding timely and effective solutions.
Requirements
Requirements
- At least six years of experience in customer service management, with a track record of leading teams and delivering meaningful service improvements.
- A supportive, energetic leadership style and the ability to build trust, coach individuals and bring stability to a team during change.
- Experience in a sizeable international customer service operation, ideally within a large corporate, technology, retail or similarly customer-focused environment.
- Strong familiarity with customer service software, CRM systems and process improvement. You understand effective service operations and are comfortable working hands-on with existing systems.
- The ability to translate data into practical decisions while keeping both the customer experience and the needs of your team in view.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience collaborating across locations and cultures.
- Fluent English; an additional European language is an advantage.
- Availability for 38–40 hours per week and willingness to work on site in Amsterdam five days per week.
- Experience with change management or service automation would be an additional asset.
Salary
€75000-€100000 per month
The company
Our client is an international premium menswear brand with a global retail presence and an Amsterdam-based headquarters. Combining quality craftsmanship with a strong focus on personal service, the company aims to offer an exceptional customer experience across its stores and digital channels.As the customer service department grows, the organisation is looking for a Senior Customer Service Manager who can develop its people, strengthen team culture and help shape the next stage of its service operations.
Application Procedure
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