Quality Assurance Associate | Temporary (6 Months)
Posted on October 9, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on October 9, 2026
About this role
This role is crucial for ensuring the quality and compliance of essential product documentation and master data. As a Quality Assurance Associate, you will play a vital part in safeguarding product integrity by meticulously reviewing and approving critical information. The ideal candidate will thrive in an environment that demands precision and a strong compliance mindset, contributing directly to the company's commitment to excellence.Your key responsibilities will include:
- Performing detailed quality reviews and approvals of artworks for various products.
- Conducting thorough quality checks and approvals for Bill of Materials (BOMs).
- Reviewing and approving critical fields within the master data system to ensure accuracy and compliance.
- Executing precise checks and verifying information against established procedures and regulatory standards.
- Collaborating effectively with team members to manage workload distribution and ensure timely completion of tasks.
- Identifying potential issues or discrepancies and proactively following up to ensure their resolution.
- Adhering strictly to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and internal quality procedures.
Requirements
We are looking for a highly detail-oriented and compliance-minded individual who is eager to contribute to a rigorous quality assurance process. You should possess a strong sense of responsibility, excellent communication skills, and a collaborative spirit to work effectively within a diverse team. The ideal candidate is proactive in identifying issues and committed to understanding the importance of accurate checks in a regulated environment. Character and mindset are paramount for success in this role.
- English – C1 (spoken and written)
- Relevant educational background (e.g., Bachelor's or Master's degree in a scientific field)
- Some relevant in a regulated industry (e.g., Pharma, Food) is highly preferred
- Ability to perform highly detailed and precise review tasks
- Strong collaborative and communication skills
- Proficiency in standard office software; familiarity with SAP is a plus but not required
Salary
€4700-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Senior Technical Project Manager – Pharma Manufacturing
Customer Service Manager
Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor/Cost Manager
Financial Controller
Senior Product Costing & Inventory Analyst