Quality Assurance Associate | Temporary (6 Months)

Performing detailed quality reviews and approvals of artworks for various products.

Conducting thorough quality checks and approvals for Bill of Materials (BOMs).

Reviewing and approving critical fields within the master data system to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Executing precise checks and verifying information against established procedures and regulatory standards.

Collaborating effectively with team members to manage workload distribution and ensure timely completion of tasks.

Identifying potential issues or discrepancies and proactively following up to ensure their resolution.

Adhering strictly to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and internal quality procedures.

This role is crucial for ensuring the quality and compliance of essential product documentation and master data. As a Quality Assurance Associate, you will play a vital part in safeguarding product integrity by meticulously reviewing and approving critical information. The ideal candidate will thrive in an environment that demands precision and a strong compliance mindset, contributing directly to the company's commitment to excellence.Your key responsibilities will include:Please note that we are unable to consider candidates who require visa sponsorship or who live too far from the work location. Candidates who would need to relocate can only be considered if they have already secured accommodation within a reasonable commuting distance.