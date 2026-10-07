Lead, coach and motivate the team through regular individual conversations, team meetings and clear performance expectations.

Support the onboarding and development of new colleagues, building a positive and consistent team culture during a period of growth and change.

Translate customer service objectives into practical plans and KPIs, balancing customer satisfaction, service quality and operational efficiency.

Review existing workflows, CRM tools and service processes, identifying opportunities for improvement and thoughtful automation.

Use performance data and customer feedback to identify trends, improve the customer journey and report actionable insights to stakeholders.

Collaborate with Product, Engineering, Retail Operations and international teams to resolve issues and deliver a consistent service experience.

Take ownership of escalations and high-priority customer matters, supporting the team in finding timely and effective solutions.

As Customer Service Manager, you will combine hands-on leadership with the opportunity to improve how a growing international service team operates. You will create an environment where colleagues feel supported, understand what is expected of them and have the confidence to deliver attentive, personalised customer care.Working alongside another Customer Service Manager and reporting to the Director of Strategy and Operations, you will support an Amsterdam-based department growing towards approximately 50–55 colleagues. You will also coordinate with international customer service colleagues and retail stakeholders.This role offers scope to put your experience into practice: coaching people, improving existing systems and introducing smarter ways of working while preserving the personal attention customers expect from a premium brand.Your responsibilities will include:This is a full-time role of 38–40 hours per week, based in Amsterdam. A strong presence on the floor is essential, with attendance at the office expected five days per week and reasonable flexibility for occasional personal appointments.