Business Analyst - Temporary

Join the forefront of sustainable energy innovation!

Are you a skilled Business Analyst eager to make a tangible impact on a cleaner, greener future? We are seeking a dynamic and experienced professional to play a pivotal role in accelerating our client's digital transformation within the renewable energy sector.

Our client's mission is to drive the transition to a fossil-free future, and we recognize that digitalization is the engine powering this critical change. As part of their dedicated team, you'll be instrumental in a cutting-edge digital program focused on enhancing cost efficiency, achieving operational excellence, bolstering future competitiveness, and building a robust digital foundation for their operations.

If you are a proactive problem-solver with a passion for innovation and a proven track record in business analysis, we want to hear from you. Join our client and be a key player in building a sustainable tomorrow!

Develop and maintain business cases for digital initiatives, including financial and value drivers.

Identify and document interdependencies between projects and business cases.

Define and track both quantitative and qualitative benefits.

Manage business case updates to reflect project changes and inform reporting.

Refine and align requirements with stakeholders, ensuring traceability.

Provide requirements for solution selection and project planning.

Contribute to change management strategies for benefit realization.

Requirements specifications and business analysis reports.

Business case descriptions with value logic, assumptions, and drivers.

Regular business case updates and validation for reporting.

Input for solution selection, procurement, and governance.

Documentation of assumptions, risks, and dependencies impacting benefits.

What will you do?What you're expected to achieve: