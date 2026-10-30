Business Analyst - Temporary
About this role
Join the forefront of sustainable energy innovation!
Are you a skilled Business Analyst eager to make a tangible impact on a cleaner, greener future? We are seeking a dynamic and experienced professional to play a pivotal role in accelerating our client's digital transformation within the renewable energy sector.
Our client's mission is to drive the transition to a fossil-free future, and we recognize that digitalization is the engine powering this critical change. As part of their dedicated team, you'll be instrumental in a cutting-edge digital program focused on enhancing cost efficiency, achieving operational excellence, bolstering future competitiveness, and building a robust digital foundation for their operations.
If you are a proactive problem-solver with a passion for innovation and a proven track record in business analysis, we want to hear from you. Join our client and be a key player in building a sustainable tomorrow!What will you do?
- Develop and maintain business cases for digital initiatives, including financial and value drivers.
- Identify and document interdependencies between projects and business cases.
- Define and track both quantitative and qualitative benefits.
- Manage business case updates to reflect project changes and inform reporting.
- Refine and align requirements with stakeholders, ensuring traceability.
- Provide requirements for solution selection and project planning.
- Contribute to change management strategies for benefit realization.
- Requirements specifications and business analysis reports.
- Business case descriptions with value logic, assumptions, and drivers.
- Regular business case updates and validation for reporting.
- Input for solution selection, procurement, and governance.
- Documentation of assumptions, risks, and dependencies impacting benefits.
Requirements
- Relevant degree (Computer Science, Business, Finance, etc.);
- Strong English communication (verbal and written);
- Experience in business analysis and requirements management (energy/asset-intensive sector);
- Experience with business case development and benefit tracking;
- Ability to work with qualitative and quantitative value drivers;
- Experience facilitating requirements and value workshops;
- Understanding of corporate IT landscapes and stakeholder interactions;
- Knowledge of renewable energy, asset maintenance, or related areas is preferred;
- Structured, analytical, and comfortable with uncertainty.
Salary
For this full-time assignment in Amsterdam, hybrid work is possible. The start is as soon as possible, initially until the end of November 2027. Zzp is not possible, you will have a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters which corresponds to a monthly salary of €6.000 - €7.000 based on 40 hours.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.