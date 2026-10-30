Global Digital HR Specialist (ServiceNow HRSD Rollout) - Temp

Are you an analytical and proactive Global Digital HR Specialist with proven hands-on expertise in ServiceNow HRSD (HR Service Delivery)? A leading global FMCG multinational (based in Amersfoort) is seeking an experienced specialist for a key 4-month assignment to support a large-scale global rollout across 20+ countries.

In this role within the Digital HR Service Delivery team, you will drive the functional management, process optimization, and testing of ServiceNow HRSD. You will bridge the gap between HR operations and IT, lead user experience testing and cutover activities, ensure integration alignment (e.g., with SAP SuccessFactors), and align digital HR processes with global policy and compliance standards. An impactful role in a high-profile, international transformation program!

As a Global Digital HR Specialist, you will ensure seamless service delivery and application continuity during an international ServiceNow deployment.