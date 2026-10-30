Global Digital HR Specialist (ServiceNow HRSD Rollout) - Temp
About this role
Are you an analytical and proactive Global Digital HR Specialist with proven hands-on expertise in ServiceNow HRSD (HR Service Delivery)? A leading global FMCG multinational (based in Amersfoort) is seeking an experienced specialist for a key 4-month assignment to support a large-scale global rollout across 20+ countries.
In this role within the Digital HR Service Delivery team, you will drive the functional management, process optimization, and testing of ServiceNow HRSD. You will bridge the gap between HR operations and IT, lead user experience testing and cutover activities, ensure integration alignment (e.g., with SAP SuccessFactors), and align digital HR processes with global policy and compliance standards. An impactful role in a high-profile, international transformation program!
As a Global Digital HR Specialist, you will ensure seamless service delivery and application continuity during an international ServiceNow deployment.
- Functional Management & Optimization: Analyze, design, and optimize HR Service Delivery processes, translating business requirements into effective ServiceNow technical solutions.
- Testing & Cutover Leadership: Coordinate and execute User Acceptance Testing (UAT), user experience testing, and cutover activities for global country deployments.
- System & Policy Integration: Work closely with IT to align ServiceNow HRSD with core HR platforms (such as SAP SuccessFactors), document generation tools, and regional legal/compliance requirements.
- Stakeholder Management: Manage expectations and collaborate effectively across global time zones (including Asian regional teams) with HR Process Owners, IT teams, and local HR teams.
- Continuous Improvement: Develop digital policies and refine service delivery workflows to maintain high operational performance and user adoption.
Requirements
- Master’s degree in HR, Business Administration, IT, or a related field.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in global digital HR and shared services/service delivery environments.
- Proven, hands-on experience with ServiceNow HRSD functional management and configuration.
- Demonstrated experience executing UAT, user experience testing, and cutover coordination for HR system rollouts.
- Fluent in English (both written and verbal). Dutch is a bonus.
- Occasional flexibility for early morning calls with Asian teams during testing.
- Experience with SAP SuccessFactors integrations, HR document generation tools and a proven track record in a similar global rollout role within a multinational enterprise are considered a big plus.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 32 hours per week in Amersfoort (hybrid is possible, Mondays & Thursdays on-site). The start date is asap, duration is 4 months. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €4000 - €5000 (based on 32h).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.