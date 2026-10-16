We are looking for a SAP Technical Solution Architect to take ownership of a complex S/4HANA Private Cloud landscape. This role centers on transforming business challenges into scalable technical solutions, with a focus on executing a "Clean Core" strategy. Responsibilities include defining the roadmap for SAP BTP extensibility, driving DevOps automation, and ensuring the architecture remains secure, performant, and future-proof. The ideal candidate will bridge the gap between core backend systems and modern frontend experiences, designing robust RAP services and CDS-based architectures. By acting as the primary technical advisor, the architect will influence code quality, set governance standards, and lead modernization initiatives across the entire ERP and supply chain ecosystem.

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If you think this could be you, we'd love to hear from you!

Drive Clean Core Strategy: Determine the optimal use of SAP standard capabilities, in-app extensibility, RAP development, and SAP BTP side-by-side solutions to deliver sustainable value.

Lead Technical Architecture: Own the technical landscape for SAP S/4HANA, designing scalable solutions and guiding development teams through the full project lifecycle.

Modernize Development Practices: Spearhead automation and innovation initiatives, including CI/CD pipelines, SAP Build, AI-assisted development, and modern UI integration via OData and Fiori.

Provide Expert Advisory: Act as the primary technical advisor, ensuring code quality, security standards, and performance optimization through rigorous architectural governance.

Collaborate and Translate: Partner with business stakeholders and architects to convert complex requirements into robust, future-proof technical designs that balance risk and scalability.

Ensure Operational Excellence: Oversee system performance, landscape monitoring, and audit compliance to ensure high availability and business continuity for all SAP solutions.

What will you do?