SAP Technical Solution Architect
About this role
We are looking for a SAP Technical Solution Architect to take ownership of a complex S/4HANA Private Cloud landscape. This role centers on transforming business challenges into scalable technical solutions, with a focus on executing a "Clean Core" strategy. Responsibilities include defining the roadmap for SAP BTP extensibility, driving DevOps automation, and ensuring the architecture remains secure, performant, and future-proof. The ideal candidate will bridge the gap between core backend systems and modern frontend experiences, designing robust RAP services and CDS-based architectures. By acting as the primary technical advisor, the architect will influence code quality, set governance standards, and lead modernization initiatives across the entire ERP and supply chain ecosystem.
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If you think this could be you, we'd love to hear from you!What will you do?
- Drive Clean Core Strategy: Determine the optimal use of SAP standard capabilities, in-app extensibility, RAP development, and SAP BTP side-by-side solutions to deliver sustainable value.
- Lead Technical Architecture: Own the technical landscape for SAP S/4HANA, designing scalable solutions and guiding development teams through the full project lifecycle.
- Modernize Development Practices: Spearhead automation and innovation initiatives, including CI/CD pipelines, SAP Build, AI-assisted development, and modern UI integration via OData and Fiori.
- Provide Expert Advisory: Act as the primary technical advisor, ensuring code quality, security standards, and performance optimization through rigorous architectural governance.
- Collaborate and Translate: Partner with business stakeholders and architects to convert complex requirements into robust, future-proof technical designs that balance risk and scalability.
- Ensure Operational Excellence: Oversee system performance, landscape monitoring, and audit compliance to ensure high availability and business continuity for all SAP solutions.
Requirements
- Extensive experience as a Senior SAP Developer, Technical Lead, or Architect within complex S/4HANA environments, demonstrating proficiency in modern ABAP (OO), RAP, CDS Views, and OData.
- Hands-on experience developing within SAP BTP using the Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and a firm commitment to "Clean Core" development principles.
- Strong background in SAP Fiori architecture and Fiori Elements, with the ability to design and deliver intuitive, high-performance user interfaces.
- Demonstrated experience implementing and managing CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices specifically tailored to the SAP ecosystem.
- Proven ability to evaluate complex solution options, drive technical decision-making, and provide informed recommendations that align with business objectives.
- Excellent communication skills with a proactive mindset, strong sense of ownership, and a track record of fostering innovation and continuous improvement.
Salary
This is a hybrid permanent role in Venlo, with great benefits including:
- A competitive monthly salary of up to €8500 gross per month;
- Generous vacation policy with 25 days, plus the option to buy additional days;
- 8% holiday allowance;
- Fully paid non-contributory pension plan;
- Net travel and remote work allowances to support employee expenses;
- Flexible hybrid work model combining remote work and in-office days;
- Positive work environment with high employee satisfaction.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.