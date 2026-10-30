Business Development Manager - German & English
Posted on October 30, 2026
Leeuwarden
English, German
40
Posted on October 30, 2026
About this role
Our client, a fast-growing European B2B SaaS company in the cycling industry, is currently seeking a Business Development Manager to lead their commercial expansion in Germany.
Job Profile for Business Development Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage the full sales cycle, from outbound prospecting to closing deals and onboarding new customers
- Identify and engage decision-makers at independent bike shops, workshop franchises and mobile mechanic businesses across Germany through phone, email, video calls and social media
- Run tailored product demos, handle objections and close subscription agreements
- Onboard new customers, including software setup, data migration and feature walkthroughs
- Gather and communicate customer feedback, feature requests, competitor insights and workflow requirements to the product and leadership teams
- Maintain accurate CRM records, including sales pipeline stages, customer interactions, call activity and sales forecasts
Candidate Profile for Business Development Manager
- Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
- Proven experience in B2B software sales, ideally targeting small businesses or field service companies
- Confident in cold calling, email campaigns and multi-channel prospecting, with the ability to build a sales pipeline from scratch
- Comfortable managing both sales and customer onboarding, including guiding non-technical users through new software
- Self-motivated, proactive and capable of working independently in a fully remote environment
What Our Client Offers
- Uncapped commission
- Fully remote work
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