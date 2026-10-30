Business Development Manager - German & English

Our client, a fast-growing European B2B SaaS company in the cycling industry, is currently seeking a Business Development Manager to lead their commercial expansion in Germany.

Job Profile for Business Development Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage the full sales cycle, from outbound prospecting to closing deals and onboarding new customers

Identify and engage decision-makers at independent bike shops, workshop franchises and mobile mechanic businesses across Germany through phone, email, video calls and social media

Run tailored product demos, handle objections and close subscription agreements

Onboard new customers, including software setup, data migration and feature walkthroughs

Gather and communicate customer feedback, feature requests, competitor insights and workflow requirements to the product and leadership teams

Maintain accurate CRM records, including sales pipeline stages, customer interactions, call activity and sales forecasts

Candidate Profile for Business Development Manager

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

Proven experience in B2B software sales, ideally targeting small businesses or field service companies

Confident in cold calling, email campaigns and multi-channel prospecting, with the ability to build a sales pipeline from scratch

Comfortable managing both sales and customer onboarding, including guiding non-technical users through new software

Self-motivated, proactive and capable of working independently in a fully remote environment

What Our Client Offers