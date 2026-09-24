Marketplaces Trading Manager | English

Marketplaces Trading Manager | English

Posted on September 24, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 24, 2026

About this role

Temporary Opportunity for 7 Months- potentially longer

Our client, a world-renowned leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, is urgently looking for a Digital Marketplaces Manager. This role is responsible for driving the growth and profitability of the company’s third-party (3P) marketplace business across key EMEA partners, including Zalando and other strategic digital accounts.  

This is a temporary opportunity for 7 months via our agency, so we can only consider candidates immediately available (no notice period) and already residing in the Netherlands.

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Responsibilities:

  • Drive pre-season forecasting and assortment planning by analyzing historical performance, consumer trends, and marketplace opportunities to support sustainable growth targets.
  • Own in-season trading performance across assigned digital marketplaces, optimizing inventory availability, pricing, promotions, and buy box performance to maximize sales and profitability.
  • Partner cross-functionally with Merchandising, Planning, Marketing, GTM, Finance, Customer Service, and Logistics teams to execute commercial strategies and deliver key business objectives.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with marketplace partners, influencing stakeholders to unlock growth opportunities and enhance business performance.
  • Leverage data and business insights to identify risks and opportunities, providing actionable recommendations to leadership and stakeholders.
  • Communicate weekly, monthly, and quarterly business performance reviews with clear narratives around product, category, country, and customer trends.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Marketing, or a related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Minimum 4+ years of experience in merchandise planning, buying, trading, account management, or ecommerce, preferably within a digital marketplace or 3P business model.
  • Proven track record of driving commercial growth through forecasting, planning, inventory management, and in-season trading.
  • Strong understanding of digital commerce, marketplace ecosystems, and end-to-end sales processes from forecasting through sell-through.
  • Advanced analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and translate insights into actionable business recommendations.
  • Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence both internal teams and external partners.

What is in it for you:

  • Immediate contract of employment within a large well-known brand
  • Salary up to 82,000 yearly
  • Hybrid model (3x- office presence)
  • Product Discount
  • Free lunch at the office
  • 25 holiday days p/y

Sounds like your next step? Feel free to apply, and if there is a good match we will get in touch shortly!

The post Marketplaces Trading Manager | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€0.00 - €82,000 Per Year
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