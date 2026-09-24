Marketplaces Trading Manager | English
About this role
Temporary Opportunity for 7 Months- potentially longer
Our client, a world-renowned leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, is urgently looking for a Digital Marketplaces Manager. This role is responsible for driving the growth and profitability of the company’s third-party (3P) marketplace business across key EMEA partners, including Zalando and other strategic digital accounts.
This is a temporary opportunity for 7 months via our agency, so we can only consider candidates immediately available (no notice period) and already residing in the Netherlands.
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Responsibilities:
- Drive pre-season forecasting and assortment planning by analyzing historical performance, consumer trends, and marketplace opportunities to support sustainable growth targets.
- Own in-season trading performance across assigned digital marketplaces, optimizing inventory availability, pricing, promotions, and buy box performance to maximize sales and profitability.
- Partner cross-functionally with Merchandising, Planning, Marketing, GTM, Finance, Customer Service, and Logistics teams to execute commercial strategies and deliver key business objectives.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with marketplace partners, influencing stakeholders to unlock growth opportunities and enhance business performance.
- Leverage data and business insights to identify risks and opportunities, providing actionable recommendations to leadership and stakeholders.
- Communicate weekly, monthly, and quarterly business performance reviews with clear narratives around product, category, country, and customer trends.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Marketing, or a related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Minimum 4+ years of experience in merchandise planning, buying, trading, account management, or ecommerce, preferably within a digital marketplace or 3P business model.
- Proven track record of driving commercial growth through forecasting, planning, inventory management, and in-season trading.
- Strong understanding of digital commerce, marketplace ecosystems, and end-to-end sales processes from forecasting through sell-through.
- Advanced analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and translate insights into actionable business recommendations.
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence both internal teams and external partners.
What is in it for you:
- Immediate contract of employment within a large well-known brand
- Salary up to 82,000 yearly
- Hybrid model (3x- office presence)
- Product Discount
- Free lunch at the office
- 25 holiday days p/y
Sounds like your next step? Feel free to apply, and if there is a good match we will get in touch shortly!
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