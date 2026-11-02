Freelance CRM Project Manager - Temporary

Are you an experienced CRM Project Manager with a passion for fashion, customer engagement and data-driven marketing? For a well-known fashion brand we are looking for a proactive (freelance) professional to lead exciting CRM campaigns as part of a seven-month project. You will play a pivotal role in planning and delivering high-impact campaigns, including Members Week, Black Friday and end-of-season sales, while driving customer engagement and commercial performance across email, WhatsApp, onsite and in-store channels. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners, manage project timelines and budgets, and translate customer insights into effective marketing strategies.

Are you available to start as soon as possible and commit to the project for approximately seven months? We would love to hear from you.

Freelancers are allowed!

Your responsibilities are to: