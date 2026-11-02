Freelance CRM Project Manager - Temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced CRM Project Manager with a passion for fashion, customer engagement and data-driven marketing? For a well-known fashion brand we are looking for a proactive (freelance) professional to lead exciting CRM campaigns as part of a seven-month project.
You will play a pivotal role in planning and delivering high-impact campaigns, including Members Week, Black Friday and end-of-season sales, while driving customer engagement and commercial performance across email, WhatsApp, onsite and in-store channels. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners, manage project timelines and budgets, and translate customer insights into effective marketing strategies.
Are you available to start as soon as possible and commit to the project for approximately seven months? We would love to hear from you.
Freelancers are allowed!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Lead the end-to-end planning and delivery of CRM campaigns across email, WhatsApp, onsite and in-store channels, including key trading moments such as Members Week, Black Friday and end-of-season sales;
- Develop and manage campaign strategies, roadmaps and creative briefs, ensuring alignment with commercial objectives, brand guidelines and customer needs;
- Manage project timelines, budgets and resources, coordinating internal teams, external agencies and regional stakeholders to ensure successful delivery;
- Monitor commercial performance, develop revenue forecasts and track KPIs, identifying opportunities to optimize campaign effectiveness and achieve business targets;
- Drive customer engagement and retention through data-driven segmentation, personalization, campaign optimization and post-campaign analysis.
Requirements
The ideal candidate has/is:
- Proven experience as a CRM Project Manager within email, lifecycle or customer marketing, preferably in fashion, retail or consumer brands;
- Strong expertise in delivering high-volume, commercially driven CRM campaigns and major promotional or peak trading initiatives;
- Excellent understanding of customer segmentation, personalization, customer journeys and data-driven marketing strategies;
- Strong commercial and analytical skills, with experience in revenue forecasting, budget management and performance reporting;
- Exceptional project management and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to work independently, manage multiple priorities and collaborate across Creative, Ecommerce, Retail, Technology, Data and Operations teams.
Salary
- A contract via Independent Recruiters for 7 months with a competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative organization in fashion;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.