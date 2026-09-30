Customer Success Advisor | French

Our client is a global supplier of software tools and components, and they are now looking for a French-speaking Customer Success/Software Licensing Advisor to join their latest branch office.

They are a multicultural and international company with operations in the USA, UK, Ireland, Japan, as well as now in the Netherlands. They support over 125,000 customers in over 180 countries with teams speaking more than 10 languages.

As a Customer Success Advisor, you will be dealing directly with our existing French and English-speaking customers by email, phone and LiveChat, helping them to get properly licensed and stay supported with their software needs. This position is focused on relationship building, customer service, and sales support activities.

As one of the founding members of this new team, this is a great opportunity to grow for the long term in a dynamic company.

In this role, you will:

Handle inquiries from international customers via email, phone, and live chats on software product licensing, prices, payment information and order status, either directly or assisting Accounts Managers

Create quotes for new software licenses and renewals for the sales team and allocated customers

Follow-up quotes to win business

Manage customer orders from order entry to order fulfillment and ensure that all data is correct, including pricing, license registration details and deliveries

Collaborate with Account Managers, Tech Support, Finance and external parties to ensure processes run smoothly

Maintain customer and order databases

Any other ad-hoc tasks that may be required

Who we are looking for:

High professional proficiency written and oral communication in French and English .

. 1-3 years of experience in customer success, customer services, inside sales, or similar client-facing role. Experience in the IT industry is a big plus!

Excellent organisational skills and the ability to effectively multi-task with great attention to detail.

Willingness to learn and work in a software sales environment that is continuously changing.

You are goal-oriented and able to work autonomously and cross-functionally with a dynamic team who rely on each other to achieve monthly and quarter targets.

What our client offers:

Competitive salary, based on experience

40 hours per week

Hybrid working: Monday to Thursday in the office, Fridays working from home

Monthly performance-based bonus

25 holiday days

Pension scheme

Commuting reimbursement

Extensive onboarding and continuous support

Collaborative and international business culture with a supportive team environment

Centrally located Amsterdam office

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who has valid work permit in the Netherlands

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