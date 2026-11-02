Executive Assistant | Temporary

Managing complex calendars, expenses, travel arrangements and internal and external correspondence for multiple senior leaders.

Coordinating meetings, conferences, events, leadership meetings, international visits and business trips.

Acting as a central point of contact for managers, leadership teams, employees and external stakeholders.

Maintaining effective communication between senior management and local, regional and global teams.

Handling sensitive and confidential information with professionalism and discretion.

Preparing presentations, reports, meeting materials and organisational overviews.

Monitoring department budgets, managing purchase orders and tracking team travel expenses.

Maintaining organisational charts, coordinating office moves and supporting space planning activities.

Identifying opportunities to improve administrative processes and supporting various departmental projects.

Providing administrative support to other assistants when needed.

We are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to provide high-level administrative and operational support to multiple senior leaders within an international organisation. In this role, you will help maximise leadership efficiency, manage daily priorities and maintain effective communication between senior management, their teams and external stakeholders.Your responsibilities will include: