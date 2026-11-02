Executive Assistant | Temporary
Posted on November 2, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on November 2, 2026
About this role
We are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to provide high-level administrative and operational support to multiple senior leaders within an international organisation. In this role, you will help maximise leadership efficiency, manage daily priorities and maintain effective communication between senior management, their teams and external stakeholders.
Your responsibilities will include:
Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing complex calendars, expenses, travel arrangements and internal and external correspondence for multiple senior leaders.
- Coordinating meetings, conferences, events, leadership meetings, international visits and business trips.
- Acting as a central point of contact for managers, leadership teams, employees and external stakeholders.
- Maintaining effective communication between senior management and local, regional and global teams.
- Handling sensitive and confidential information with professionalism and discretion.
- Preparing presentations, reports, meeting materials and organisational overviews.
- Monitoring department budgets, managing purchase orders and tracking team travel expenses.
- Maintaining organisational charts, coordinating office moves and supporting space planning activities.
- Identifying opportunities to improve administrative processes and supporting various departmental projects.
- Providing administrative support to other assistants when needed.
Requirements
- At least 5 years of experience in a Senior Administrative Assistant, Executive Assistant or similar role.
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills. Dutch language skills are an advantage.
- Strong organisational and time-management skills, with experience in complex calendar, expense and travel management.
- Experience in coordinating meetings, events and international travel arrangements.
- Excellent MS Office skills, particularly Excel and PowerPoint. Knowledge of Keynote and Mac systems is an advantage.
- A proactive, structured and flexible approach, with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a professional, friendly and tactful attitude.
- Ability to work independently, take responsibility and respond positively to changing priorities and challenging situations.
- Strong attention to detail and the ability to handle confidential matters with discretion.
- Flexibility to work outside standard office hours when required and willingness to travel for meetings and off-site events.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€3600-€3600 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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