Project Lead Building Automation Regio Eindhoven

Are you an experienced project leader with expertise in building automation (GBA) and a strong background in complex technical environments like cleanrooms and systems for cooling generation and distribution? If so, we are looking for you!

As a Project Leader Building Automation, you will be the key player in a project team, working closely with the project manager. You will lead a team of engineers, work planners, and technical experts, and take full responsibility for the successful execution of projects, from design to final delivery. Your role ensures smooth and efficient project processes throughout, ensuring timely, cost-effective, and quality-driven project delivery.

Responsibilities

Lead and manage multiple complex projects, with a focus on cleanroom environments, cooling systems, HVAC, and measurement and control technology.

Oversee the preparation, planning, and coordination of project activities.

Monitor project progress in terms of time, costs, and quality, ensuring that projects stay on track.

Direct external parties and ensure that all technical documentation (such as I/O lists, control schematics, cabinet designs, and technical descriptions) are in order.

Work independently based on project files, preparing work budgets and procurement processes.

Handle additional and reduced work, including cost calculations, quotes, and financial finalization.

Perform verification and validation checks on installations, ensuring they meet design and test protocol requirements.

Coordinate on-site work during commissioning (SAT/ISAT).

Manage document control, maintain risk files, and compile technical reports and handover documentation.

Maintain regular contact with internal colleagues, clients, and suppliers to ensure all project disciplines are aligned.

Always work in compliance with relevant safety, quality, health and safety, and environmental regulations.

Job requirements

Minimum HBO (Higher Vocational Education) level of work and thinking.

Completed relevant follow‑up education, such as HIT, MIT W2, or training in control and automation technology, air handling, cooling technology, HVAC, or hydraulic systems for heating and cooling installations (e.g., TVVL).

Around 10 years of proven experience with building automation systems (GBA), preferably in cleanroom environments and cooling generation/distribution systems.

Strong knowledge of measurement and control technology, cooling technology, HVAC systems, and cleanroom dust standards.

In‑depth knowledge of current laws and regulations, technical standards, including NEN 4010, 3140, 8012.

Experience with automated systems.

Possess a valid VCA‑VOL and GPI certificate or be willing to acquire them.

Excited about this opportunity? Apply now and join the team of experts!

Vivica van Vlijmen

Managing Consultant

+31 (0)6 51 74 34 93

v.vanvlijmen@xelvin.nl