Electrical Engineer Utrecht

Do you want to apply your technical expertise to challenging infrastructure projects where innovation and sustainability take center stage? Then this role as an Electrical Engineer is perfect for you!

What will you do?

As an Electrical Engineer, you play a key role within multidisciplinary project teams. You coordinate and execute engineering activities for electrical installations in a wide range of projects, such as dry and wet infrastructure, technical installations, control systems, and terminal systems.

You design reliable, efficient, and future‑proof installations and power supply systems. You make optimal use of your expertise in systems engineering and your ability to draft clear requirement specifications. Sustainability is of great importance to you, you actively contribute to energy reduction and the implementation of innovative, sustainable solutions.

You collaborate closely with modelers and maintain communication with various internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, you conduct in‑depth studies in the field of RAMS, critically assess designs, and provide second opinions to ensure that projects meet the highest quality and safety standards. Thanks to your strong communication skills, you ensure all parties are aligned throughout the process.

Who are you?

You are curious, eager to learn, and passionate about both technology and teamwork. Working in a multidisciplinary project team gives you energy, and you’re confident in presenting your ideas clearly and convincingly, to both colleagues and clients. As an engineer, you don’t just design; you actively think along with the client, ask critical questions, and spot opportunities that others might miss. You look beyond your own discipline and are always on the lookout for smart, sustainable solutions that truly make a difference.

What do you bring?

A completed bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a comparable field;

Experience in electrical and/or power engineering;

Proficiency in Dutch and English, both spoken and written.

Company profile

At this organization, you are given the space to grow: whether your ambition lies in technical expertise, coordination, or leading projects, you set the direction, we provide the platform. In a team where knowledge, enjoyment, and innovation come together, you’ll develop into the professional of the future.

The client is a globally leading player in design, engineering, and consultancy, with a clear mission: contributing to a sustainable, safe, and livable world. With over 36,000 colleagues across more than 70 countries, they work daily to improve both the built and natural environment. It’s all about collaboration, curiosity, and making an impact.

Everyone from starter to expert makes a valuable contribution to innovative solutions for the major societal challenges of today and tomorrow. Within this organization, you’ll have the opportunity to truly make a difference, together with an international network of passionate professionals.

