In this role teamwork truly matters! You’ll be part of a close-knit team working in an exceptionally clean, organized environment on products of the highest quality. And here’s the best part: Fridays are short days just 6 hours with fully paid breaks so you start your weekend early! Combine that with a competitive salary, fixed shifts, and plenty of opportunities to grow, and you’ve got a job that’s hard to beat.

Your Role as Assembly Operator (2-Shift)

As an Assembly Operator, you’ll play a key role in producing precision components used in cutting‑edge industries like automotive, medical technology, satellites, and robotics. You’ll work in a modern, clean environment where accuracy and quality are essential—but there’s always room for a friendly chat or a laugh with your colleagues.

What You’ll Do

Perform technical tasks such as welding, assembling, testing, cutting, and fitting components.

Read and interpret technical drawings to assemble and test parts accurately.

Carry out orbital welding and assemble high‑quality piping systems.

Contribute to process improvements by suggesting smarter, more efficient ways of working.

Expand your skills by learning multiple workstations and taking on more responsibility over time.

Fluency in Dutch is not required if your English is enough! You must, however, be living in the Netherlands.

Ready to join a team where quality, growth, and work‑life balance come together?

Apply now and start building a career you’ll be proud of!

Job Requirements

MBO level 1–2 diploma in a technical field

2+ years of manufacturing/production experience

Proficient in reading technical drawings and production orders

Safety‑conscious and open to additional training

Flexible to work in a 2‑shift system

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our company is a fast‑growing, innovative organization specializing in high‑quality arterial systems. With a strong focus on quality, collaboration, and continuous improvement, we are dedicated to creating products that make a global impact.

What sets us apart is our commitment to employee growth and well‑being. From specialized training programs to a clean and organized workspace, we ensure a supportive environment where you can thrive. Our informal culture, short communication lines, and emphasis on teamwork make every day engaging and rewarding.

Are you ready to join a team where your skills and ideas truly matter?