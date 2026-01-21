Customer Care Associate | German
About this role
This position combines operational customer service (order entry, logistics, complaint handling) with relationship management and client communication, making it ideal for someone who enjoys both administrative precision and customer interaction.Key Responsibilities
- Handle incoming product orders, service requests, and complaints, ensuring timely and accurate processing.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, especially in Germany.
- Coordinate with logistics and warehouse partners to manage deliveries and documentation.
- Maintain accurate records of orders, invoices, and customer correspondence in compliance with internal quality and regulatory procedures.
- Collaborate closely with Sales, Quality, and Regulatory teams to ensure smooth and compliant customer operations.
- Support continuous improvement of internal processes and CRM data quality.
Requirements
Who You Are
- You speak German C2 with excellent English communication skills.
- 2–5 years of experience in customer care, account management, or order management, ideally in a regulated industry such as medical devices, pharma, or biotechnology.
- Strong analytical and organizational skills, with attention to detail.
- Able to build trust and manage relationships with clients professionally and empathetically.
- Experience working with German clients or within the German market is preferred.
- Proactive, structured, and confident handling multiple priorities in a high-standard environment.
- Living within commutable distance from Amersfoort (within 30 minutes) and willing and able to travel to the Amersfoort office daily;
- Valid work permit for the Netherlands;
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
We are looking for an experienced Customer Care Associate to join an international, compliance-driven organization in the medical technology sector. You’ll be part of a friendly and collaborative customer service team, supporting key clients, including major healthcare organizations, across the DACH region.This position combines operational customer service (order entry, logistics, complaint handling) with relationship management and client communication, making it ideal for someone who enjoys both administrative precision and customer interaction.
