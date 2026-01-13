Order Desk Associate | German & Dutch
About this role
As an Order Desk Associate, you will deliver top-tier service to dealers, from the initial contact through to delivery. You'll be responsible for processing and supporting orders and inquiries across all channels (email, phone, and portals) while ensuring expectations are met. Your focus will be on anticipating and fulfilling customer needs to provide an exceptional experience.
Your duties and responsibilities include:
- Accurately enter orders received through phone, email, or online portals into the system.
- Professionally and promptly respond to dealer inquiries related to invoices, products, pricing, availability, shipping, and other concerns via phone, email, or ticketing system.
- Handle inbound calls and proactively make outbound calls to dealers, ensuring clear and effective communication.
- Strive to deliver an exceptional experience to dealers by anticipating their needs and providing the best possible ETA using available resources.
- Manage and resolve order-related complaints within the ticketing system, escalating complex issues to the appropriate department or team lead as needed.
- Engage in training sessions and team meetings to stay current on product knowledge, system updates, and customer service best practicesn
Requirements
These are the qualifications we are looking for:
- Proficient communication skills in German (C2) and Dutch (B2-C1) both written and verbal.
- Professional level of English
- MBO level, achieved through education or equivalent experience.
- >2 years of experience in customer service, order processing, or a related field.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook; experience with Microsoft Dynamics is preferred.
- Capable of using multiple systems and screens simultaneously while assisting dealers over the phone.
- Good organizational and teamwork skills, with the ability to manage shifting priorities in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate clearly and professionally.
- Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in data entry.
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a family owned business and one of the leading developers and manufactures of outdoor cooking products. They are an international company who offer a friendly, family working environment. They are currently looking for an Order Desk Associate for the German market and, as back-up for the Benelux market. You will be working in a professional, international environment with people who can also offer you the help and support you need along the way to reach your potential.
