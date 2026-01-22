Responsibility for the corporate matters of a group of clients;

Work closely with Accountant and (internal) Managing Directors on a group of clients;

Maintaining corporate files;

Reviewing incoming correspondence via email/post and responding/forwarding as necessary;

Maintaining close contact with clients, tax and legal advisors;

Organizing and preparing Board and Shareholder meetings and resolutions;

Attending Board and Shareholder Meetings and taking the minutes;

Preparation of legal documents in order to amend directorships;

Reviewing legal documents before passing for signing;

Review of (notes) in financial statements to ensure that all corresponding back up is on file;

Working closely with other team members to ensure all necessary documents are on file;

Maintaining various (client specific) schedules;

Filing with the Kamer van Koophandel;

Responsible for updating the client KYC system and carrying out periodic/trigger reviews;

Reception duties including answering the telephone, accepting visitors, incoming post, arranging couriers etc.;

Other general secretarial duties;

Sustaining our reputation as a trusted provider of trust and corporate services.

The Corporate Administrator will be responsible for the administration of a number of client companies working together with an accountant and duties will include: