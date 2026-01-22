Corporate Administrator
Amsterdam
English
About this role
The Corporate Administrator will be responsible for the administration of a number of client companies working together with an accountant and duties will include:
- Responsibility for the corporate matters of a group of clients;
- Work closely with Accountant and (internal) Managing Directors on a group of clients;
- Maintaining corporate files;
- Reviewing incoming correspondence via email/post and responding/forwarding as necessary;
- Maintaining close contact with clients, tax and legal advisors;
- Organizing and preparing Board and Shareholder meetings and resolutions;
- Attending Board and Shareholder Meetings and taking the minutes;
- Preparation of legal documents in order to amend directorships;
- Reviewing legal documents before passing for signing;
- Review of (notes) in financial statements to ensure that all corresponding back up is on file;
- Working closely with other team members to ensure all necessary documents are on file;
- Maintaining various (client specific) schedules;
- Filing with the Kamer van Koophandel;
- Responsible for updating the client KYC system and carrying out periodic/trigger reviews;
- Reception duties including answering the telephone, accepting visitors, incoming post, arranging couriers etc.;
- Other general secretarial duties;
- Sustaining our reputation as a trusted provider of trust and corporate services.
Requirements
- at least 3-5 years experience in a similar role
- Strong administrative skills
- Teamplayer
- social, open and approachable
- Speakign Dutch is seen as a great advantage + excellent English is a must
- Living in the Amsterdam area
Salary
€3300-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is a boutique corporate and accounting services provider supporting multinational companies with setting up and managing operations in the Netherlands, including accounting, administration, and office solutions.
Application Procedure
