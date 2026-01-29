Warehouse Worker
Posted on January 29, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on January 29, 2026
About this role
As a warehouse worker in our 5-shift system, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics hub in Bleiswijk. Your role involves handling packages with care, ensuring accuracy, and maintaining a safe and organized workspace. Working in a dynamic environment, you’ll collaborate with a supportive team to keep the flow of goods efficient and timely. Your adaptability, attention to detail, and commitment to safety will play a key part in meeting our high standards.
What You Will Do:
- Sorting and processing: ensuring packages are handled efficiently and safely to maintain a smooth flow of goods.
- Preparing shipments: handling products with precision to guarantee timely and accurate deliveries.
- Organizing returns: placing returned items in their correct locations within the hub.
- Scanning products: manually scanning items to ensure accuracy in every detail.
- Operating equipment: confidently using an electric pallet truck to navigate the warehouse effectively.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Bleiswijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Warehouse Operative
Warehouse worker
packing assistant
All-round Logistics Assistant
Warehouse operative