Warehouse Worker

Warehouse Worker

Posted on January 29, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on January 29, 2026

About this role

As a warehouse worker in our 5-shift system, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics hub in Bleiswijk. Your role involves handling packages with care, ensuring accuracy, and maintaining a safe and organized workspace. Working in a dynamic environment, you’ll collaborate with a supportive team to keep the flow of goods efficient and timely. Your adaptability, attention to detail, and commitment to safety will play a key part in meeting our high standards.

What You Will Do:

  • Sorting and processing: ensuring packages are handled efficiently and safely to maintain a smooth flow of goods.
  • Preparing shipments: handling products with precision to guarantee timely and accurate deliveries.
  • Organizing returns: placing returned items in their correct locations within the hub.
  • Scanning products: manually scanning items to ensure accuracy in every detail.
  • Operating equipment: confidently using an electric pallet truck to navigate the warehouse effectively.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Bleiswijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Warehouse Operative
Warehouse worker
packing assistant
All-round Logistics Assistant
Warehouse operative
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position