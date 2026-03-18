Lab Technician (TEMP) 24hr/wk

Lab Technician (TEMP) 24hr/wk

Posted on March 18, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on March 18, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a Lab Support Technician for a world leader in the Food Industry! Do you enjoy working in an R&D lab and want to learn all about advanced nutrition products from one of the biggest brands on the market? Continue reading, this might be an opportunity for you!

The Lab Support Technician  will join the Food Science & Technology Laboratory in Utrecht, one of the centres of excellence working for the two main product categories within advanced nutrition. The mission of the Food Science & Technology Laboratory is to support the R&D activities within those two categories by answering physical, chemical and sensorial questions, securing the status and condition of equipment within the scope of the Laboratory according to ISO 9001 standards.

The Lab Support Technician will support the Shelf Life Specialists in the following tasks: 

• Preparing, performing and reporting physical chemical product analyses; • Supporting new product development and product improvement projects; • Securing the status and condition of equipment within the scope of the Food Science and technology; • Supporting Product Development during tasting sessions.

You will work closely with colleagues in Product and Process Development, as well as interact with external laboratories and suppliers. 

Requirements

For the role of Lab Technologist  we're looking for someone with the following profile:

• Finished minimal MBO-niveau 4 in Food Science, Physical analysis or similar by experience; • 0-5 years of relevant work experience with physical chemical analyses in food business • Excellent communication skills, with fluency in English • Comfortable working in a dynamic organization, with various functional disciplines; • Personal skills: strong organizational skills, pro-active, client-oriented, eye for quality, analytic and creative mind, open, enthusiastic and team play

 

Salary

3000 - 3500 We offer you a position in an innovative multinational company with an open and dynamic atmosphere. You will be offered a secondment contract for the duration of 6 month and an attractive monthly salary based on your experience and education. 
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