Lab Technician (TEMP) 24hr/wk

We are looking for a Lab Support Technician for a world leader in the Food Industry! Do you enjoy working in an R&D lab and want to learn all about advanced nutrition products from one of the biggest brands on the market? Continue reading, this might be an opportunity for you!

The Lab Support Technician will join the Food Science & Technology Laboratory in Utrecht, one of the centres of excellence working for the two main product categories within advanced nutrition. The mission of the Food Science & Technology Laboratory is to support the R&D activities within those two categories by answering physical, chemical and sensorial questions, securing the status and condition of equipment within the scope of the Laboratory according to ISO 9001 standards.

The Lab Support Technician will support the Shelf Life Specialists in the following tasks:

• Preparing, performing and reporting physical chemical product analyses; • Supporting new product development and product improvement projects; • Securing the status and condition of equipment within the scope of the Food Science and technology; • Supporting Product Development during tasting sessions.

You will work closely with colleagues in Product and Process Development, as well as interact with external laboratories and suppliers.