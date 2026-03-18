Commercial Tech & Analytics Lead B2B (TEMP: 6 months/38 hours)

Are you ready to step into a role where you truly shape how a global B2B organization uses data, technology, and AI to drive commercial growth?

In this 6-month assignment (with strong extension potential), you take ownership of the commercial tech and analytics agenda. You operate at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and IT, where your work directly impacts funnel performance, sales effectiveness, and digital transformation.

If you enjoy combining strategy with execution, influencing stakeholders, and making tangible impact in a short time: this is your opportunity to step in and make a difference.

In this role, you drive commercial enablement through CRM, data, and AI, while working closely with international stakeholders across Marketing, Sales, Finance, and IT. You’ll be part of a team of 7 and play a key role in a global commercial transformation.

You own and optimize the Salesforce CRM program , including adoption, data quality, and user experience;

, including adoption, data quality, and user experience; You define and execute the commercial data vision and enable data-driven decision making;

and enable data-driven decision making; You improve funnel performance through analytics, dashboards, and opportunity management;

You drive AI adoption across commercial teams, from use case identification to measurable impact;

across commercial teams, from use case identification to measurable impact; You enable and optimize end-to-end business development processes through systems and governance.

Beyond this, you act as the bridge between business and IT, translating commercial needs into scalable digital solutions and contributing to smarter decisions and higher productivity across teams.