Logistics Coordinator / Receiver
Posted on September 6, 2026
Sassenheim
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The Logistics coordinator/receiver is responsible to receive shipments from the contract manufactures and recycle shipments from customer, perform a general check and process these in a timely manner.
Role Priorities:
- Receiving shipments from CM and rebate/DM programs in epicor.
- Communicate discrepancies/issues with all the involved parties.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Manage daily receipt schedule including pick up arrangements for recycle, credit returns, technical support returns and DMS. Report processing delays to the Supervisor Inventory Control and Receiving
- Process RMA’s by performing ERP transactions for credit returns, return unused, return for scrap, post validation and technical support.
- Distribute technical support and DMS returns to necessary departments for additional processing daily
- Maintain an organized work environment following Sensitech 5S
- Transact finished goods and component receipts for immediate shipment (cross-dock) or storage by stock room personnel
- Report and resolve variances in receiving or quality/shelf life (quantity, product type etc.)
- Oversee the recycling process and ensure completeness and accuracy on recycling product returning to CM’s (including transfers and shipping of pallets).
- Communicate issues on incoming shipments (quality and functional teams) and monitor progress to ensure quick resolution.
- Provide the transfer data for recycling to inventory control (transfer serial no to in transit locations)
- Process receipts within the set timeframes (CM, DMS, recycling)
- Daily unloading of freight from a variety of carriers and service providers using pallet jack
- Process miscellaneous receipts (non-inventory) and notify respective recipients
- Follow company guidance for Environmental, Health & Safety
- Coordinate the shipment of recycle transfers with the shipping team
- Provide training and guidance on areas of expertise to colleagues (programming, shipping, quality inspection)
- Ensure scrap processes are performed on a weekly basis
- Manage receipt of freight watch product and communicate any discrepancies/quality issues.
- Maintain the disposition requirements of non-conforming material through MRB
- Creating Vendors in Epicor on behalf of Finance Dept.
- Drive process improvements utilizing ACE, lean and Kaizen methodology and track turnbacks.
- Other tasks as assigned
What do we offer you
You will be offered a contract through our agency for the initial 6 months.
Job Requirements
- Computer literate and able to read/write/speak English
- Experience with inventory applications (Exact, Epicor etc.)
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Physically able to move pallets of material and lift packages up to 25Kg
- Excellent attention to detail
- Familiar with ISO9001 quality systems
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
About the company
An international organization in the Leiden area.
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