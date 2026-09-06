Vacancy | Quality Assurance Assistant | English | The Hague area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you enthusiastic about food quality and would like to work in a close knit yet international team? One of our clients who operates in the food industry is currently looking for you to be their quality assurance assistant. Our client is an international company with offices and suppliers throughout Europe and they are looking for a supportive and knowledgeable professional to join them in maintaining exceptional quality standards!
You will be supporting the Quality Assurance Manager to ensure the compliance with food quality and safety requirements for sourced fresh food products (ex. meat):
- Support Quality Assurance Manager during the preparation of specific documentation: labels, requirements profiles and product passports;
- Statistical analysis and reporting claims status on regular basis;
- Handle claims between supplier and local Country QA team;
- Monitor and maintain up to date the information related to suppliers: quality and safety certification, laboratory test, audit reports;
- Organize and maintain up to date the documents archived on-line in the collaboration room and Databank Systems (product, traceability and suppliers) of the organization;
- Support Quality Assurance Manager during the preparation of supplier visit;
- Develop, in collaboration with supplier, the Corrective Action Plan;
- Organize and perform pre-shipment checks on supplier site;
- Monitoring, archiving and follow up pre-shipment checklist.
What do we offer you
We have one full time position available. The salary indication is up to 2500 euros gross per month, depending on experience per month based on a 36 hour work week. A direct contract with the company will be offered.
Job Requirements
- Strong organizational skills, able to prioritize responsibilities and multi-task;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Multi-lingual a plus;
- Fluent English language skills (spoken and written).
- Minimum Bachelor's degree in food science, quality, technical or business related field from an accredited 4-year university required;
- Work experience in the field of Quality Assurance is preferable;
- Experience in Meat or food industry is preferable.
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback.
If you would like your CV to be considered, please apply via the link provided.
About the company
International company in the food industry. The company employs approx. 25 staff members in this office.