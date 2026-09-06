Vacancy | Quality Assurance Assistant | English | The Hague area

What exactly are you going to do

Are you enthusiastic about food quality and would like to work in a close knit yet international team? One of our clients who operates in the food industry is currently looking for you to be their quality assurance assistant. Our client is an international company with offices and suppliers throughout Europe and they are looking for a supportive and knowledgeable professional to join them in maintaining exceptional quality standards!

You will be supporting the Quality Assurance Manager to ensure the compliance with food quality and safety requirements for sourced fresh food products (ex. meat):