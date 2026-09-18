SAP O2C Consultant - Temporary/Freelance
About this role
A leading global organization is seeking a seasoned SAP Order-to-Cash expert to join a pivotal SAP S/4HANA transformation. This is a critical interim role, taking ownership following a short handover. The position involves bridging the gap between business users and an external implementation partner, contributing to a significant project with a Q1 go-live.
If you thrive in dynamic environments and excel at driving O2C processes, this is an opportunity to make a substantial impact.
- Perform O2C configurations for SAP ECC to S/4HANA migration.
- Conduct detailed functional analyses within the O2C domain for S/4HANA migration.
- Facilitate and provide support for User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
- Serve as the primary functional liaison between business users and the technical implementation team.
- Support the global deployment of the E-invoicing template across various countries.
- Ensure E-invoicing implementation complies with local legal and regulatory requirements.
- Analyze and evaluate O2C-related Change Requests submitted by the AMS support team.
- Manage the implementation, testing, and validation of changes.
- Safeguard the integrity of the S/4HANA environment during change implementations.
- Communicate project timelines, milestones, risks, and changes to business stakeholders.
- Translate technical IT and SAP concepts into understandable business insights.
- Manage other tactical projects within the OTC area, such as E-invoicing and Goods Flow changes.
- Backfill internal IT team members on specific tasks, including Business As Usual (BAU) support for the AMS team.
- Assist with IT and SOX control discussions.
Requirements
- 12+ years of SAP O2C/SD consulting experience in enterprise environments.
- Extensive S/4HANA migration and implementation experience (Supply Chain/O2C focus).
- Experience with international rollouts, E-invoicing, and O2C regulatory compliance.
- Proven ability to analyze O2C change requests and guide AMS teams.
- Ability to work independently across multiple client environments with minimal onboarding.
- Strong stakeholder management and communication skills (IT & Business).
- Full professional English proficiency (spoken and written).
Salary
This is a 32 hours assignment in Utrecht, hybrid work is possible (2 days in the office are mandatory). Start date is October 2026, until end of April 2027. For this assignment, you can either work as a ZZP for an hourly rate of €110 or receive a contract from Independent Recruiters with salary of €6500 - €7500 gross per month, based on 40 hours per week.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.