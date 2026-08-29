IT Support Technician
Posted on August 29, 2026
Tilburg
Dutch
Posted on August 29, 2026
About this role
Are you an IT professional who enjoys solving technical problems while working directly with customers and colleagues? As an IT Support Technician, you will provide both internal IT support and technical support to customers using the company's own software and equipment.No previous experience with their specific software DAP is required, as full training will be provided.
Your responsibilities include:
Your responsibilities include:
- Installing, operating and troubleshooting cutters/plotters and related software;
- Providing technical support for laptops, tablets, printers, mobile devices and other hardware;
- Supporting Windows 10/11, Microsoft 365 and other applications;
- Managing users, accounts and permissions within Active Directory and Microsoft 365;
- Supporting and training customers in the use of software and equipment;
- Documenting technical issues, troubleshooting steps and solutions;
- Testing software updates together with the international software team;
- Managing software licenses and supporting IT procurement;
- Occasionally providing technical support at customer locations across Europe.
Requirements
You bring:
- An IT-related education at MBO level or equivalent
- IT Helpdesk/technical support or related customer facing experience
- Experience with Microsoft 365
- Strong knowledge of Windows 10 and 11
- Strong problem-solving and communication skills
- Good command of both Dutch and English (both C1+ level)
- French and/or Spanish is considered a plus
- Willingness to occasionally travel within Europe
- Drivers licence
- Interest in the automotive industry is a big plus
Salary
€3000-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is an international company active in the automotive industry, specializing in high-quality products and innovative technology for vehicles. Their products and software are used by professional in the automotive business around the world.You will be working in an international and hands-on environment where technology, automotive products and customer service come together.
Application Procedure
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