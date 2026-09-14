Transition & Platform Governance Lead - temporary

5000 - 6000

A great temporary position (32 hours per week) in Utrecht; hybrid work is possible. Start as soon as possible; the initial term runs through the end of June 2027. ZZP is also possible; you’ll be working under a flex contract through Independent Recruiters, with a salary between €4,500 and €5,500 gross per month on the basis of 40 hours per week.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.