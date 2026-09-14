Transition & Platform Governance Lead - temporary
About this role
Are you ready to orchestrate the seamless integration of complex global systems within a leading FMCG company? We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Transition & Platform Governance Lead to ensure a safe, compliant, and coordinated transition across critical programme phases. This pivotal role sits at the heart of a major systems upgrade, bridging business, technology, and compliance workstreams to manage intricate cross-functional dependencies essential for a successful go-live and long-term platform health. If you thrive in a dynamic, multi-platform environment and are adept at stakeholder management, we want to hear from you. Join us and shape the future of global operations; apply today!
What are you going to do?
- Lead the integration and execution of combined S4/OMP and XTEL testing across global markets for V6 and V9 releases;
- Manage sequence dependencies across S4, OMP, and XTEL, and own the Dahlia workstream to mitigate downstream impact;
- Lead the design and implementation of SOX controls for XTEL V6 and V9 in alignment with Finance and IT Audit;
- Act as the primary liaison between Business, IT, Data & Analytics, and external vendors to resolve cross-platform blockers;
- Establish incident response protocols, escalation paths, and ownership models for XTEL V9 to ensure operational resilience.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Experience leading end-to-end testing for complex system upgrades, specifically S4/OMP and XTEL combined testing;
- Proven ability to manage cross-platform dependencies and workstreams like Dahlia;
- Demonstrated experience in designing and implementing SOX controls for system implementations;
- Strong stakeholder management skills, bridging business, IT, and external vendors;
- Expertise in establishing incident management frameworks and change request backlog governance.
Salary
A great temporary position (32 hours per week) in Utrecht; hybrid work is possible. Start as soon as possible; the initial term runs through the end of June 2027. ZZP is also possible; you’ll be working under a flex contract through Independent Recruiters, with a salary between €4,500 and €5,500 gross per month on the basis of 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.