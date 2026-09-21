Service Technician Noord – Brabant
Posted on September 21, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 21, 2026
About this role
As a Service Technician, you will play a key role in ensuring the reliability and availability of highly automated production equipment. You will be responsible for troubleshooting electrical and control-related issues while identifying opportunities for long-term improvements.
Your responsibilities include:
- Troubleshooting and resolving electrical and PLC-related faults on production equipment.
- Performing preventive inspections and maintenance to minimize downtime.
- Identifying root causes of recurring failures and implementing sustainable solutions.
- Monitoring machine performance and identifying technical risks.
- Contributing to maintenance improvements and equipment optimization.
- Recording maintenance activities and findings in the maintenance management system.
- Collaborating closely with production and maintenance colleagues to maximize equipment reliability.
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