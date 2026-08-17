Test Development Engineer Region Eindhoven

Test Development Engineer As a Test Development Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing fully automated test systems for products manufactured on our production lines. These test systems are essential for product qualification and automated testing processes. The role combines electrical engineering and software development within a multidisciplinary environment and requires a system-level approach with expertise in both hardware and software. Responsibilities · Design and develop fully automated test systems independently or as part of a multidisciplinary team for products manufactured in our production facilities. · Develop software that controls and automates test systems, ensuring high levels of reliability, efficiency, diagnostic capability, and accuracy. · Design and implement hardware components, including printed circuit boards, sensors, actuators, and interface solutions that support automated testing. · Work closely with the design team during the early stages of product development to ensure Design for Test principles are incorporated. · Improve and optimise test systems for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, taking factors such as throughput, cycle time, and resource utilisation into account. · Provide technical support to production teams by troubleshooting and resolving issues related to automated test systems and associated equipment.

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