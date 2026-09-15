Contract Packaging Manager - (TEMP)

7000 - 8000

You will receive a temporary contract for 3 months through our agency, with the possibility of an extension. The salary indication for this role is a maximum of €72000 gross per month based on a full-time work week. Salary is based on experience.

30 vacation days (based on a full-time annual contract);

Travel expenses.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.