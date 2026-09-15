Co-packing Manager - Logistics / Supply Chain - (TEMP)
About this role
An exciting three-month opportunity is available for a Co-packing Manager to assess and streamline value-added logistics processes. This role, based in Brussels with required travel to the Netherlands, is perfect for a hands-on professional ready to make a significant impact in a short period within a dynamic FMCG environment.
The successful candidate will work within the Benelux logistics team, reporting to the Senior Logistic Manager. The primary mission for this three-month assignment is to conduct a thorough assessment of all co-packing activities, from stickering to display building, to quantify the time and resources required for each task. This involves both hands-on administrative work to understand the day-to-day operations and a higher-level project management approach to build a framework for future capacity planning. If you are interested in learning more about this position, then please apply!
- Assess all current value-added logistics processes, including displays, repacking, and stickering;
- Analyze and quantify the time required for each co-packing task;
- Build a business case to estimate the time and capacity needed for various project types;
- Develop a framework to guide decisions on accepting or declining new co-packing projects;
- Engage in the hands-on, practical, and administrative tasks of the co-packing flow;
- Document and understand every step of the co-packing process to identify areas for streamlining.
Requirements
- Experience in supply chain is required, preferably within value-added logistics;
- Previous experience in a warehouse environment is highly beneficial;
- Experience within the FMCG industry is preferred;
- Project management experience is considered helpful for this role;
- Non-negotiable proficiency in using SAP is essential;
- Must be curious, flexible, and capable of working independently;
- The candidate must be mobile and willing to travel between offices in Brussels (Belgium) and the Netherlands;
- A relevant educational background is needed, though no specific degree is required;
- Fluency in English is required.
Salary
You will receive a temporary contract for 3 months through our agency, with the possibility of an extension. The salary indication for this role is a maximum of €7200 gross per month based on a full-time work week. Salary is based on experience.
- 30 vacation days (based on a full-time annual contract);
- Travel expenses.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.