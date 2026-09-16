Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in the Netherlands!

Get notified by email when a new job matching your criteria is listed.

Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.

Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in the Netherlands!

Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies

Never miss a thing! Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles