Sales Manager | Benelux
Posted on September 23, 2026
Hasselt
Dutch, French
Posted on September 23, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with existing customers;
- Identify and approach potential new clients;
- Manage the sales process from first contact through to closing;
- Prepare and follow up on quotations and commercial proposals;
- Identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities;
- Negotiate commercial terms and agreements;
- Monitor market developments and identify new opportunities;
- Work closely with international colleagues and internal departments;
- Take ownership of your sales pipeline and commercial targets.
Requirements
Who You Are:
- Languages: Fluent in Dutch (Flemish or Dutch) and French. A high level of English is a strong advantage.
- Previous experience in B2B sales, account management or business development;
- Strong communication and negotiation skills;
- Commercial, proactive and results-oriented;
- Comfortable developing new business as well as managing existing accounts;
- Able to work independently in an international environment;
- Based in Belgium and eligible to work there.
Salary
€3200-€3700 per month
The company
Are you a commercially driven professional who enjoys building relationships and developing new business? For an international company with a growing presence in Europe, we are looking for a Sales Representative based in Belgium.In this role, you will be responsible for developing customer relationships, identifying new opportunities and contributing directly to the company’s growth in the European market.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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