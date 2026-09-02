Order Administration Specialist | UK | Utrecht Area
About this role
Our client is an international organisation with a diverse customer base across Europe. As part of their customer operations team, you will help ensure that orders for the UK market are processed accurately and efficiently from initial entry through to delivery.
This is a hands-on role suited to someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, coordinating with different teams and keeping customers informed throughout the order process.
As an Order Administration Specialist for the UK market, you will act as an important link between customers and internal teams, making sure orders are processed correctly and any issues are followed up promptly.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Processing and managing customer orders for the UK market
- Monitoring orders throughout the entire process and ensuring deadlines are met
- Keeping customers and internal stakeholders informed about order status, expected delivery dates and any changes
- Responding to customer questions regarding orders, availability and delivery
- Coordinating with Sales, Operations, Logistics and Finance to resolve order-related issues
- Following up on delays, stock availability and changes to customer orders
- Managing order amendments, cancellations, rescheduling and other changes
- Maintaining accurate order administration and ensuring information is kept up to date
- Supporting the wider team with day-to-day order management and customer service activities
We are looking for someone who is organised, proactive and comfortable taking ownership of multiple orders and customer requests at the same time.
- Experince in the UK market OR native English
- Previous experience in order processing, sales support, customer service, logistics administration or a similar role
- Strong attention to detail and an accurate approach to administration
- Good organisational and time-management skills