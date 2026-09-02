Order Administration Specialist | UK | Utrecht Area

Order Administration Specialist | UK | Utrecht Area

Posted on September 2, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on September 2, 2026

About this role

Our client is an international organisation with a diverse customer base across Europe. As part of their customer operations team, you will help ensure that orders for the UK market are processed accurately and efficiently from initial entry through to delivery.


This is a hands-on role suited to someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, coordinating with different teams and keeping customers informed throughout the order process.



As an Order Administration Specialist for the UK market, you will act as an important link between customers and internal teams, making sure orders are processed correctly and any issues are followed up promptly.


Your responsibilities will include:



  • Processing and managing customer orders for the UK market

  • Monitoring orders throughout the entire process and ensuring deadlines are met

  • Keeping customers and internal stakeholders informed about order status, expected delivery dates and any changes

  • Responding to customer questions regarding orders, availability and delivery

  • Coordinating with Sales, Operations, Logistics and Finance to resolve order-related issues

  • Following up on delays, stock availability and changes to customer orders

  • Managing order amendments, cancellations, rescheduling and other changes

  • Maintaining accurate order administration and ensuring information is kept up to date

  • Supporting the wider team with day-to-day order management and customer service activities



We are looking for someone who is organised, proactive and comfortable taking ownership of multiple orders and customer requests at the same time.



  • Experince in the UK market OR native English

  • Previous experience in order processing, sales support, customer service, logistics administration or a similar role

  • Strong attention to detail and an accurate approach to administration

  • Good organisational and time-management skills

Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | German and English | Full time | Rijswijk
Vacancy | Administrative Assistant Sales & Services Department| English, Dutch (and French) | Utrecht area
Vacancy | Personal/Office assistant | Madarin & English | Part-time | The Hague
Vacancy | Administrative Assistant | English | Noordwijk
International Inside Sales Representative | French and Dutch
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.