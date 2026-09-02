Order Administration Specialist | UK | Utrecht Area

Our client is an international organisation with a diverse customer base across Europe. As part of their customer operations team, you will help ensure that orders for the UK market are processed accurately and efficiently from initial entry through to delivery.

This is a hands-on role suited to someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, coordinating with different teams and keeping customers informed throughout the order process.

As an Order Administration Specialist for the UK market, you will act as an important link between customers and internal teams, making sure orders are processed correctly and any issues are followed up promptly.

Your responsibilities will include:



Processing and managing customer orders for the UK market



Monitoring orders throughout the entire process and ensuring deadlines are met



Keeping customers and internal stakeholders informed about order status, expected delivery dates and any changes



Responding to customer questions regarding orders, availability and delivery



Coordinating with Sales, Operations, Logistics and Finance to resolve order-related issues



Following up on delays, stock availability and changes to customer orders



Managing order amendments, cancellations, rescheduling and other changes



Maintaining accurate order administration and ensuring information is kept up to date



Supporting the wider team with day-to-day order management and customer service activities



We are looking for someone who is organised, proactive and comfortable taking ownership of multiple orders and customer requests at the same time.