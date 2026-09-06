Vacancy | Technical Support Engineer | English & Chinese

Vacancy | Technical Support Engineer | English & Chinese

Posted on September 6, 2026
Unique Multilingual
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For our client based in the south of the Netherlands, we are looking for an Technical Support Engineer fluent in English and Chinese. As a Technical Support Engineer you will be responsible for the field site technical support, site repair analysis & fine tuning of the content. Your daily tasks will also include field site problem feedback, quality management, rework management and training.

What do we offer you

  • Full time and permanent position
  • Flexible working hours
  • Direct contract
  • Salary indication: approx. 2500 ,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
  • Additional benefits: performance based bonus arrangement,
  • 25 holidays/years, 12 ADV days/year, 8% holiday allowance etc

Job Requirements

  • HBO level of education
  • Fluent in English
  • Working knowledge of Chinese is a plus
  • Proven experience in a technical environment
  • Pro-active & customer oriented attitude
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel

About the company

Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters.

Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 0031402395200

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