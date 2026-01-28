Are you able to think (and act) without borders? I am looking for a Global Sourcing Manager - Energy! You are going to be part of an international established company with plants, factories and offices all across Europe and active on 6 continents. They focus on food production, agriculture and industry.

As the Global Sourcing Manager for Indirect Energy, you'll spearhead procurement for utilities, driving down costs while ensuring top-notch service quality. Oversee a hefty €130M spend with a dynamic team as you embark on strategic sourcing, market analysis, and impactful negotiations that pave the way for innovation and sustainability. Stay ahead of trends, transform insights into game-changing strategies, and foster strong supplier partnerships.

Tasks and responsibilities



Actively participate in the strategic sourcing activities for the Energy sub-category, with the goal of achieving cost reductions, while maintaining or improving service quality or vendor service levels;



Identify, evaluate, and select suppliers; negotiate and finalize global and EU framework agreements;



Maintain deep knowledge of energy legislation, market trends, and sustainability developments;



Build and manage global/regional supplier relationships and monitor performance compliance;



Oversee energy risk management and lead sustainability initiatives within the category.



As this is a demanding and challenging job, we would like to tell you more about it in a personal meeting. Salary range is up to 85k EUR gross a year.

