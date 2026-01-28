Global Sourcing Manager - Energy

Global Sourcing Manager - Energy

Posted on January 28, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on January 28, 2026

About this role

Are you able to think (and act) without borders? I am looking for a Global Sourcing Manager - Energy! You are going to be part of an international established company with plants, factories and offices all across Europe and active on 6 continents. They focus on food production, agriculture and industry.


As the Global Sourcing Manager for Indirect Energy, you'll spearhead procurement for utilities, driving down costs while ensuring top-notch service quality. Oversee a hefty €130M spend with a dynamic team as you embark on strategic sourcing, market analysis, and impactful negotiations that pave the way for innovation and sustainability. Stay ahead of trends, transform insights into game-changing strategies, and foster strong supplier partnerships.


Is this you? > Act now!

Tasks and responsibilities



  • Actively participate in the strategic sourcing activities for the Energy sub-category, with the goal of achieving cost reductions, while maintaining or improving service quality or vendor service levels;

  • Identify, evaluate, and select suppliers; negotiate and finalize global and EU framework agreements;

  • Maintain deep knowledge of energy legislation, market trends, and sustainability developments;

  • Build and manage global/regional supplier relationships and monitor performance compliance;

  • Oversee energy risk management and lead sustainability initiatives within the category.

As this is a demanding and challenging job, we would like to tell you more about it in a personal meeting. Salary range is up to 85k EUR gross a year.


How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Salary

EUR 7083
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Electronics Systems & Manufacturing Engineer
Operational Technology Specialist (Energy) Amsterdam
Engineering Project Manager
Change Management Technologist - Packaging
Marine Electrical Engineer - English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.